Aeroflot makes emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi airport

A Moscow-bound Boeing 777-300ER plane of Aeroflot Airlines with 346 people aboard made an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi airport Monday night with a landing gear problem.

The Moscow-bound flight SU277 departed from Phuket airport at 3.20pm on Monday and circled above the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand for five hours before seeking an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi airport.

There were reports that after the takeoff, the nose gear of the plane was retracted but its cover failed to close. Its pilots then circled the plane above the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand to minimize fuel before landing it safely at Suvarnabhumi airport.

Kittipong Kittikachorn, general manager of Suvarnabhumi airport, said the plane landed safely at 9.11pm and was stopped at parking bay 115.

He quoted Aeroflot as reporting that 15 crewmembers and 331 passengers would stay at a hotel outside the airport pending a substitute flight.