Bus left hanging high beside Bangkok road

Listen to this article

The No.167 bus, its front end lifted three metres up by cables strung alongside Taksin Road, Bangkok, on Monday night. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro)

Emergency responders called to an accident on Monday night were confronted with the unusual sight of a public bus hanging metres above the road, its front end entangled in low hanging cables.

The bus driver’s left-wing mirror had caught in the cables when the vehicle skidded off the road after crossing a Bangkok bridge.

Bukkalo police, Poh Teck Tung rescuers and electricity repair crews were called to the scene on Taksin Road, near Mahai Sawan intersection, about 11.45pm.

They found a No.167 bus hanging from cables strung along the roadside, its front wheels about 3 metres above the ground.

The bus was crewed by a driver and a conductor, and there were three passengers. There were no injuries.

The driver, identified as Apinya, 34, said she had come off Bangkok Bridge and was heading for Chom Thong Road when the bus went into a slide, and she lost control.

She wrestled with the wheel, trying to keep to the left and not crash into other vehicles, she said. The outcome was her left-wing mirror became entangled with low-hanging cables that lifted the front of the moving vehicle high into the air.

After exiting the bus, Ms Apinya noticed what appeared to be a liquid stain on the road nearby, which looked like a mixture of water and engine oil.

Police said it was the last No.167 bus of the night, and the incident had little effect on the light traffic.

Photos and videos of the scene were shared quickly online by amazed netizens, who agreed it was fortunate indeed that no one was hurt.

Repair crews cleared the bus of the cables, and it was lowered back to the ground, with the help of a crane. There was no obvious damage.