Full moon party postponed, now on Thursday

Tourists pack Rin Beach on Koh Phangan in Surat Thani province during a full m0oon party. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI - This month's full moon party on Koh Phangan has been postponed from Wednesday night until Thursday to avoid a clash with Makha Bucha Day, a major Buddhist holy day.

Business owners at Rin beach in tambon Ban Tai agreed to the change, from Feb 12 to Feb 13.

District chief Suriya Bunphan issued an announcement on Tuesday prohibiting the sale of alcohol on the island on Wednesday, Makha Bucha Day.

Pol Lt Gen Suraphong Thanomjit, chief of Provincial Police Region 8, said police have warned shop keepers not to sell any kind of alcoholic drink from midnight on Tuesday until midnight on Wednesday. The sole exception is the duty free shop at the international airport.

Offenders would be liable to a prison term of up to 6 months and/or 10,000 baht fine, Pol Lt Gen Suraphong said.

The full moon party on May 11 will also be postponed for one day, until May 12, because of Visakha Bucha Day.

In July, the full moon party on July 10 conflicts with Asanha Bucha Day, followed by Khao Pansa (the start of Buddhist Lent) on July 11. It will now be on July 12.

In October, the party will be postponed from Oct 7 to Oct 8 due to Ork Phansa (the end of Buddhist Lent).