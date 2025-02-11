Thailand set to escalate war on scammers in Myanmar

Ban likely on exports of solar panels to Myanmar

Listen to this article

Paramilitary rangers seize two barrels containing 400 litres of diesel found on a pickup truck on Highway 105 in Tha Song Yang district of Tak on Monday night. The fuel was being smuggled to Myawaddy in Myanmar. (Photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

The government is likely to intensify the war on call-scam gangs operating from Myanmar to include a border ban on suspected accomplices and suspension of solar panel exports to Myanmar, according to senior officials.

Chatchai Bangchuad, secretary-general of the National Security Council, said on Tuesday that the current anti-scam measures would be maintained.

If they proved inadequate, more measures would be introduced for better effect.

Additional measures could include the suspension of solar panel exports to Myanmar, as proposed by the Commerce Ministry, and controls on oil and cooking gas exports, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said he would order that people suspected of links to the gangs be kept way from border areas near scam centres, and he would prohibit them crossing from Thailand to Myawaddy..

According to Mr Phumtham, there are 300 to 400 scam gangs operating inside and near Thailand's borders.

The government is working hard to ensure the return home of Thais lured into working for the gangs, he said.

Intelligence reports showed that cutting of the supply of electricity and fuel and internet services to border area of Myanmar last week had a significant impact on the Myanmar side of the border, and on the gangs' activities, the minister said.

Digital Economic and Society Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong said authorities had already cut off all internet services to nearby countries. The government would ask our neighbours to also prevent the scammers gaining access to Starlink if they turned to the alternative satellite internet service.

He said scammers in neighbouring countries had bought Starlink dishes overseas and smuggled them in through Thailand, which has not permitted the use or sales of Starlink dishes.

“They bought the products from neighbouring countries and brought them into Thailand. We have seized the products on several occasions and have collected at least 200 dishes in total,” Mr Prasert said.

The minister said Thai officials had reduced the height of internet antennas sited in border areas and turned their signals to serve only customers inside Thailand, not in neighbouring countries.

In addition, illegal internet cables providing services to neighbouring countries had been severed.

“Secretly installed internet cables were cut off. Officials will be monitoring these areas every week over the next three months,” Mr Prasert said.

The Thai government quickly cut off power, oil and internet services to five communities in Myawaddy, Payathonzu and Tachileik regions of Myanmar last week after a visit from a Chinese delegation led by a vice minister for security.

Most of the scams are run by Chinese gangsters, and many Chinese and Thais have been tricked into working for them in conditions of virtual slavery.

Current measures and the possible ban on solar panels are aimed at preventing the gangs getting around the sanctions by generating their own power. Reports say lights remain on in many buildings used by the gangs, even though the surrounding communities are in the dark.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra also said the sanctions were having an effect, but she wanted to see a clear drop in the number of scam calls to Thailand.

She also said the government would not review its visa-free entry scheme, because it benefitted the tourism sector.