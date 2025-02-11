Summer coming late this year

Tourists outside Wat Phra Kaew in Bangkok during summer in March 2024. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Summer will come later than usual year, starting at the end of February, with temperatures expected to peak at 43°C, according to the Meteorological Department.

The department said on Tuesday this year’s summer would begin about two weeks late and end in the middle of May.

Upper parts of Thailand would experience hot weather during the day from the beginning of March, with mornings still cool in the North and Northeast.

From end-March to mid-April, the weather would generally be hot and humid as southern winds bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand. Temperatures were expected to peak at 42-43°C.

There will be summer storms and rain in some areas, which will bring some relief from the heat, the weather office said.

The onset of summer, and winter, is dependent on the shift in trade winds.