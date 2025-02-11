Thai PM orders review of 2-5pm alcohol sale ban

Impact on tourism acknowledged, sales ban on holy days could also be reviewed

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra speaks to reporters after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday. (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has ordered a review of the ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages from 2pm to 5pm following calls by business groups for eased regulations to support tourism.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said the prime minister ordered a review of the 53-year-old rule to make it consistent with the current situation.

The ban is not covered in the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act. It was announced in a decree by the coup regime of Thanom Kittikachorn in 1972 to deal with officials drinking during work hours, and has never been rescinded.

Many businesses have called on the government to lift the ban as it is outdated. Their calls coincide with moves to amend the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act.

The draft amendments have already been approved by a House special committee and are in line for second and third readings in the House of Representatives.

Ms Paetongtarn, speaking after the weekly cabinet meeting, said many business groups had complained that restrictions on selling alcoholic beverages posed an obstacle to stimulating the country’s economy.

The prime minister said she had asked the relevant agencies to study the afternoon ban, as well as the ban on sales on Buddhist holy days to see how they affected tourism.

Alcohol sales in Thailand are also banned on election days, starting on the evening before polls open.

Authorities have also been asked to review the ban on alcohol sales through electronic channels, restrictions on the control of alcohol sales in zoned areas, as well as some rules that were issued during the Covid-19 pandemic, and any other rules that have been issued since 1972.

Ms Paetongtarn said safety must be taken into consideration to prevent young people from obtaining easy access to alcoholic beverages.

While adults are more mature, she said, more emphasis is needed on who has access to alcohol and where, with a focus on young people. “Not everyone will be able to sell it when [sales of alcoholic beverages] are allowed. This is what we must emphasise,” she said.

When asked by a reporter whether the sale of alcoholic beverages could be allowed on Buddhist holy days, Ms Paetongtarn said she would ask a government panel to look into it.

However, she noted that foreigners were generally not aware of local holy days or other times when the sale of alcoholic beverages is prohibited, and this would affect tourism.

“We view that this year’s theme is the year of tourism. Therefore, this issue must be considered again,” she said, referring to the government’s recent announcement of Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025.