‘Tuhao’ acquitted of money-laundering and drug charges

Chinese businessman Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant, then 40, is seen in a police van after turning himself in on Nov 23, 2022. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Chinese businessman Chaiyanat “Tuhao” Kornchayanant has been acquitted, along with his former police officer wife and 17 others, on charges of organised transnational crime, money-laundering and drug offences, on grounds of insufficient evidence.

The Bangkok South Criminal Court handed down the ruling on Tuesday in the case filed by prosecutors following the high-profile arrest of Mr Chaiyanat more than two years ago. All told, there were 25 defendants, including five firms, facing multiple charges.

The charges included narcotics offences, money-laundering, participation in a transnational criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearms and bullets, illegal operation of entertainment venues, and employment and accommodation of illegal migrants.

All of the defendants and their lawyers were present in the court, where interpreters were arranged for Chinese speakers.

Mr Chaiyanat, 42, became a prime suspect after police on Oct 26, 2022 raided the Jinling Pub on Charoen Rat Road in Bangkok. Drug tests came up positive in 104 patrons, 99 of them Chinese nationals.

The raid on the pub followed a tip sent in by the former massage parlour tycoon and politician turned crusader Chuvit Kamolvisit. Authorities armed with other material supplied by Mr Chuvit subsequently uncovered a vast web of illegal activities said to be linked to Mr Chaiyanat. Numerous other arrests followed.

The alleged triad boss turned himself in on Nov 23, 2022, after the Bangkok South Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest on drug trafficking charges.

While Mr Chaiyanat denied all of the charges, the court denied him bail and he has been in custody ever since. His ex-wife, the niece of a former national police chief and minister in the Yingluck Shinawatra government, had been free on bail of 2 million baht since December 2022.

Pol Col Wanthanaree Kornchayanant, a former officer in the foreign affairs sub-division of the Royal Thai Police, was among the 18 defendants acquitted on Tuesday.

She and five other officers were dismissed from the police force following investigations into their alleged involvement with Chinese gangs and the drugs trade.

Mr Chaiyanat came to Thailand more than 20 years ago and has since pursued various businesses. Before his arrest, he led a luxurious life, living in a 200-million-baht mansion in Bangkok and holding Thai nationality. As a Thai citizen, he also donated 3 million baht to the Palang Pracharath Party.

The court ruled on Tuesday that all 25 defendants in the case were not guilty of money laundering as prosecutors could not conclusively link the money trail from the alleged drug trade to the pub raid. The court gave all the defendants the benefit of the doubt.

However, the court did find three defendants guilty of narcotics and weapons offences, and three others of aiding and abetting criminal activity. All received sentences of 23-29 years and fines of 1.7 million to 2.8 million baht.