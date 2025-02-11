Freed Thai hostages ‘won’t be going back’

Five men adjusting to life back in Thailand after 15 months in captivity in Gaza

Sathien Suwannakham, 36, is in tears after seeing his family members upon his arrival at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Sunday morning, following his release from 15 months of captivity in Gaza. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

After arriving home safely over the weekend, the five Thai nationals who were held captive by Hamas in Gaza for over a year thanked everyone involved in securing their freedom and insisted they would not be returning to work overseas.

Officials from the Department of Labour on Tuesday met with Sathien Suwannakham, 36, one of the freed hostages, at his home in Nong Bua Lam Phu to present a 3,000-baht family support fund.

Mr Sathien and four colleagues were released on Jan 30 after being held captive for 15 months.

During their captivity, Mr Sathien said the group were not assaulted or tortured, received three meals a day and remained hopeful despite having no connection with the outside world.

He said he was glad to have finally returned home and had enjoyed a good night’s sleep now he had nothing to worry about. He said he is planning to save money to buy land and build a house and would probably not go to work abroad again.

“I want to thank everyone for helping me to return home safely,” said Mr Sathien.

In Nan, Bannawat Saethao, another released hostage, also insisted he would not be returning to work overseas, saying he plans to do sustainable farming in his home province.

Bannawat Saethao, another released hostage, also insists he will not be returning to work overseas. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Nan governor Chainarong Wongyai and several officials on Tuesday took Mr Bannawat to worship at the City Pillar in Wat Ming Muang.

Mr Bannawat also received holy water from Phra Sunthorn Munee, a deputy provincial abbot, as a blessing on his return.

In Udon Thani, Surasak Rumnao, 30, enjoyed a welcome home party laid on by his family overjoyed by his safe return.

Mr Surasak’s mother, Khammee Rumnao, said she had spent the past 15 months thinking she would never see her son again.

She said the family would have to honour its vows to holy spirits for Mr Surasak’s safe return at 10 temples, with Mr Surasak himself set to be ordained.

On Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct 7, 2023 resulted in the deaths of 46 Thai workers and 31 abductions.

Two of the hostages, identified as Sonthaya Akkharasri from Nong Bua Lam Phu and Sudthisak Rinthalak from Nong Khai, were later confirmed dead.

Twenty-eight hostages have now been freed, leaving one Thai still being held by the militant Palestinian group.

Boonsong Thapchaiyuth, permanent secretary at the labour ministry, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was still in contact with Israeli authorities about the final hostage, who is reported to be alive and healthy.

