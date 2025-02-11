More arrests made in soup attack

Listen to this article

Rasipa “Preem” Satchawan is one of two students taken into custody earlier following an assault on a Bangkok University student at a noodle shop near the Rangsit campus in Pathum Thani.

Six more students were arrested on Tuesday in connection with an assault on another Bangkok University student who suffered painful injuries after having hot soup poured on him.

The two main perpetrators of the assault, which was captured in a video that has since gone viral, were arrested on Sunday by Khlong Luang district police in Pathum Thani. Rasipa “Preem” Satchawan, 22, and Chakatpol “Oshi” Wachirawan, 19, face charges of extortion and assault causing physical and psychological harm.

The duo reportedly told their victim that if he wanted them to stop hurting him, he should give them money.

The latest group — three men and three women — have been arrested on charges of extortion. All eight suspects have been remanded at the Thanyaburi Provincial Court.

Mr Rasipa’s mother and friends visited him on Tuesday, while a lawyer was also present to provide legal advice. No further details were disclosed.

The video, which showed the two students pouring hot soup over another student at a noodle shop in Khlong Luang, sparked a protest by about 100 people near the Rangsit campus of Bangkok University on Saturday evening.

They demanded that the students responsible apologise to the victim and urged the university to take urgent action to address the incident, which took place last Thursday.

As a result of the assault, the victim suffered burns across his back, neck and arms. He was also reportedly beaten and had his hair forcibly cut.

Accompanied by the social media crusader Kanthat Pongpaiboonvej, also known as Kan Chompalang, he filed a report with the police on Thursday evening.

Bangkok University expelled Mr Rasipa and Mr Chakatpol, saying their actions broke the law and regulations on student discipline. Neither has commented publicly yet.

On Monday, Mr Rasipa’s mother offered an apology to the victim and his parents, saying she had never thought her son would grow up to be a bully.