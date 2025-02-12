Xi weighs in on casino project

Listen to this article

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Beijing, China, February 6, 2025. (Government House)

During an official visit to China last week by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, President Xi Jinping reportedly warned the Thai government that its much-touted casino-entertainment complex project could cause a spike in criminal activity.

Ms Paetongtarn told reporters at Government House on Tuesday she discussed the controversial issue with Mr Xi during her trip.

She said Mr Xi sought more information about the project, and she explained that it is intended to be an integrated complex with hotels, restaurants, and entertainment facilities, while a casino would take up less than 10% of such a complex's space.

Gambling is illegal in mainland China, and there are strict laws governing it in Thailand.

Ms Paetongtarn said Mr Xi cautioned that legalising casinos could lead to a number of social problems, and she responded that further studies on the project were being carried out before it was approved.

It is part of the Pheu Thai-led government's policies outlined by Ms Paetongtarn in parliament on Sept 12 last year.

Pheu Thai has argued that instead of criminalising such gambling and its associated activities and driving them underground, the government should regulate them and collect revenue from them.

"We have to admit that some illegal gambling dens are still operating in the country. The money changing hands in those gambling dens does not benefit the country. If they are legalised, revenue can be collected from them and used for national development projects," Ms Paetongtarn said on Tuesday.

On Jan 13, the cabinet approved in principle a bill that would pave the way for the establishment of such complexes.

The government has given the Council of State, its legal arm, 50 days to review the bill before forwarding it to the House for deliberation.

Pakorn Nilprapunt, the council's secretary-general, said on Tuesday the council is working on fine-tuning the bill, with revisions expected to be completed early next month.

According to government sources, the 50-day deadline will fall on March 6.

Mr Pakorn said the revised version is quite different from the original, but the key points remain intact.

Asked how much space a casino should be allowed to occupy in such a complex, Mr Pakorn said it should be no more than 10%.

Quizzed on whether a referendum should be held to decide if legalised casinos should be allowed, he said the government must make that decision.

The government insists no referendum is needed because the policy has already been approved by parliament, and Pheu Thai campaigned on it.

However, a civil network later launched a signature-collection campaign to seek a referendum on the issue.

Thanakorn Komkris, secretary-general of the Stop Gambling Foundation, said the network aims to gather at least 50,000 signatures.

Previously, the foundation launched an online petition asking people if they supported the Entertainment Complex Bill the ruling Pheu Thai Party is trying to pass.

Under the bill, an entertainment complex must acquire a licence to operate, which would be valid for up to 30 years.

An operator must pay 5 billion baht to register, plus an annual payment of 1 billion baht. Each complex would be assessed every five years. After 30 years, the licence could be renewed for another decade.

People under 20 would be prohibited from entering, and Thais must pay an entrance fee of 5,000 baht.