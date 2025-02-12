Secrecy on tally of generals draws flak

The number of generals in the nation's armed forces is "highly confidential" information that cannot be disclosed due to the risk that would present to national security, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defence on Monday submitted a letter responding to a request by the House Committee on Military Affairs about details of the armed forces' downsizing plans and the number of generals across different branches.

According to the letter, the number of military personnel is classified as "highly confidential" due to national security concerns.

It said that revealing this data could severely harm state interests.

The letter also stated that the armed forces are working to reduce the number of generals serving as special experts, experts and operational officers as part of their restructuring plan, which is expected to be finished by 2030.

So far, 330 positions have been cut, with an additional 70 reductions planned between 2025 and 2028.

Jirat Thongsuwan, a People's Party MP for Chachoengsao, criticised the ministry's response.

"Since when is the number of armed forces generals considered highly confidential? Who are they trying to keep this secret from?" he asked before volunteering an answer: "Taxpayers."

"[Letting the public] know how many generals the country has would not threaten national security, but rather the security of certain military officials," he claimed.

Meanwhile, the cabinet has approved in principle a draft royal decree on financial assistance for the military's early retirement programme, deputy government spokesman Karom Phonphonklang said.

The draft aims to downsize the armed forces by 5% by 2027 and cut the number of generals in those three categories by 50% by 2028.