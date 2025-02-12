Girl beaten by classmates

BURIRAM: A Matthayom 1 (Grade 7) student in Lahan Sai district on Tuesday lodged a complaint with police against a group of schoolmates who she said had subjected her to beatings that lasted about an hour.

The 13-year-old girl, accompanied by her parents, went to Lahan Sai Police Station after being assaulted by at least 10 schoolmates in Matthayom 1 and Matthayom 3 (Grade 9) classes on Monday.

She said that the attack began around 9am after one of her classmates told her to return to her classroom.

When she sat in her seat, other classmates reportedly slapped her face and dragged her out of the classroom for a series of assaults.

She told police that she was dragged to a toilet in another building and assaulted for an hour. She had her face slapped and her head stamped on before her head was smashed against a toilet bowl.

She said she was attacked after being accused of saying bad things by a classmate.

Her mother, identified only as Hathairat, said her daughter lived with her maternal grandparents because she and her husband were working in other towns. She said she found out what happened to her daughter via a video someone sent to her.

Ms Hathairat decided to take her daughter to the police after the video spread online.

She questioned how such an attack could take place at the school, adding that her daughter was now too scared to return there.