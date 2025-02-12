Law-breaking factories closed

Authorities yesterday raided three Chinese-owned factories in Samut Sakhon's Muang district and suspended their operations after finding they had violated a number of laws.

The inspections were carried out by the Industry Ministry and the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division of the Royal Thai Police following complaints from local residents about black smoke emissions from these factories at night.

They were reportedly involved in metal smelting and the processing of non-hazardous waste materials such as scrap metal and metal debris.

According to authorities, the first facility had a licence to operate but failed to notify authorities about its plastic melting activities. At the second factory, a large number of electronic circuit boards, which were classified as hazardous materials, were found.

Both factories were owned by a 39-year-old Chinese national who has now been arrested and charged with operating without proper notification, expanding factory operations without permits, and processing hazardous materials without authorisation.

At the third site, the inspection team found that the factory, which conducted metal smelting, had failed to comply with several regulations and arrested the factory manager identified as Yee Kwat.

In a separate inspection, officials searched a factory producing electrical switches, power plugs, sockets, and related equipment and found them to be substandard.

Seized from the premises were 83,200 sets of extension plugs, 42 rolls of copper cables, and 50 household electrical items, with an estimated value of nearly 5 million baht.

The factory owner was charged with violating the industrial product standards law including manufacturing products without proper authorisation and distributing items that did not meet regulatory safety standards.

Pongpol Yodmuangcharoen, secretary to the industry minister, said the operations were all suspended, and the confiscated equipment would be destroyed as they failed to comply with the regulations.