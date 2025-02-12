Cops auction off building for B25k

An old building at Klangdong Police Station in Nakhon Ratchasima has been sold for 25,000 baht at auction.

The police station announced earlier on its official Facebook page that an auction would be held on Feb 10 to sell its unused, two-storey administrative building with a concrete lower floor and a wooden upper floor. The sale drew interest from several construction contractors who took a tour of the building before the auction started. Nineteen took part with the bidding price starting at 18,000 baht.

During the hour-long auction on Monday a man identified as Amornthep offered the highest bid of 25,000 baht. He paid cash and the money will go to the Treasury Department.

Mr Amornthep said some building materials had saleable value but he was unsure if he could turn a profit as he is required to discard any materials that cannot be sold.

Regulations require the successful bidder to dismantle the old building, take possession of and clear away all the building materials as well as tidy the landscape at the dismantled site.

The empty building, located on public land behind a new 22-million-baht administrative building which recently opened, will be demolished within 30 days of the sale.

The plot will be turned into a tactical training field and car park for visitors.