CCTV pool to ensure safer holiday

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) will link their CCTV systems in a bid to boost public safety during the Songkran festival, according to an aide to the city governor.

Speaking after a meeting with CIB officials, Pol Gen Adit Ngamjitsuksri, an adviser to Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, said the BMA developed the metadata system last year to monitor key locations where Songkran activities were held, such as Bang Lamphu, Sanam Luang, and Ratchadamnoen Avenue.

But the system experienced some operational issues, so the BMA decided to seek CIB help to enhance safety and boost tourist confidence, he noted.

Under the programme, Bangkok was chosen as the pilot area due to its extensive surveillance camera system, with Khao San Road and surrounding areas to serve as a "sandbox" during the Songkran festival, he said, noting the initiative is also line with the prime minister's order for the development of a National CCTV Centre.

Pol Col Chananat Sarnthavanpas, a senior CIB officer, said the CIB's database and operations system could fully support the BMA's safety measures during the Songkran holiday.

He said that Pol Gen Adit also recommended that camera angles may need to be adjusted during the festival because the BMA and CIB's systems are for different purposes and that more cameras may be necessary in some highly crowded areas.

A working team will be set up to oversee technical details, with Khao San Road and surrounding areas chosen for the programme, he said, adding that if successful, this model could be expanded to other locations.