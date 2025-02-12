Heaviest smog in Greater Bangkok

Sixty-seven out of 77 provinces in Thailand were shrouded with unsafe levels of ultrafine dust pollution and the worst levels blanketed in Greater Bangkok on Wednesday morning, according to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda).

According to Gistda’s report at 7am, 26 provinces suffer red levels (hazardous to health) of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5) ranging from 77 to 135.1 microgrammes per cubic metre of air over the past 24 hours. The government-set safe lervel is 37.5µg/m³.

People in Bangkok faced the highest level of PM2.5 at 135.1µg/m³, followed by those in adjacent provinces namely Samut Sakhon (130.8), Samut Prakan (128.1), Nonthaburi (122.7), Pathum Thani (114.7) and Nakhon Pathom (112.8).

In descending order of PM2.5 levels, 20 other provinces shrouded with red levels were Samut Songkhram, Phetchaburi, Ratchaburi, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Nong Khai, Kanchanaburi, Ayutthaya, Prachin Buri, Saraburi, Rayong, Suphan Buri, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Nakhon Nayok, Lop Buri, Nakhon Ratchasima, Uthai Thani, Chanthaburi, Kalasin and Sa Kaeo.

People in 10 provinces had safe air to breathe. Of them, eight provinces had moderate air quality represented with yellow levels of PM2.5 ranging from 26.9 to 36.2µg/m³.

In descending order, they were Nakhon Si Thammarat, Rayong, Surat Thani, Lamphun, Chiang Rai, Chumphon, Krabi and Amnat Charoen.

Two northern provinces had good air quality represented by green levels of PM2.5, namely Chiang Mai (21.3µg/m³) and Mae Hong Son (19.1).

Forty-one other provinces were blanketed with orange levels of PM2.5 (starting to affect health) from 38.8 to 72.2µg/m³. They included Khon Kaen, Phangnga, Phuket, Songkhla, Trang and Ubon Ratchathani.