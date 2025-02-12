Russian dies on tourist boat after using slide

Listen to this article

The boat and the slide the Russian used before he died near Koh Sak off Pattaya on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

PATTAYA - A Russian man collapsed and died after using a water slide on a tourist boat in the sea off this tourist city on Tuesday evening.

Rescuers were called to the vessel, which was near Koh Sak of tambon Na Kluea in Bang Lamung district, about 5pm on Tuesday.

They found Andrew Anganov, 33, a Russian national of heavy build, lying unconscious and without a pulse on the boat deck.

He was rushed by speedboat to Pattaya City Hospital. All attempts resuscitate him during the trip were unsuccessful.

A crew member of the tour boat who identified himself as Ni said the Russian had used a slide installed on the boat and plunged into the sea. When he got back on the boat he complained about a severe pain in his back before collapsing, unconscious.

Pol Lt Col Suparat Meepreecha of Pattaya tourist police said the man was a tourist and had arrived in Pattaya on Sunday.

The investigation was continuing.