Hostel caught selling smuggled cigarettes on Koh Phangan

Phangan tourist police arrest three suspects and seize about 500 packs of contraband foreign cigarettes at a hostel on Koh Phangan, Surat Thani, on Tuesday. (Photo: supplied/ Assawin Pakkawan)

SURAT THANI – Two men, a Serbian and a Thai, have been arrested for selling contraband cigarettes and an American woman detained for working without permit, at a hostel on Koh Phangan.

The arrests followed complaints by local residents that a store in The Wonderlust Hostel building in tambon Ban Tai was selling smuggled cigarettes. The guests were mostly foreigners, Tourist Police Bureau chief Pol Maj Gen Saksira Pheuak-Um said.

The hostel was 50 metres from a school.

On Tuesday police arrested the hostel's owner Ivan Sain, 44, a Serbian, and hostel manager Phakorn Rungruengwiwat, 30, a Thai. They allegedly admitted selling contraband foreign cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

Police seized about 500 packs of foreign cigarettes, brands not normally sold in Thailand such as Manchester Sapphire Blue, Manchester Reserve, Basia White and Basia Red.

The suspects allegedly told police they bought the cigarettes from a Bulgarian friend, about 20,000 bahts' worth each time, and sold them to hostel guests at 100 baht a pack, and e-cigarettes at 600 baht each.

During the raid, 23-year-old American Ashley Marie Amendola was also arrested for working as a receptionist at the hostel without a permit.

She said Mr Sain offered her the job in return for free accommodation and meals.

The three suspects were held in custody at Koh Phangan police station, Pol Maj Gen Saksira said.