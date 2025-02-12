Teen boy reaped, killed by sugarcane harvester

The sugarcane harvester that killed a sleeping 15-year-old boy in a field in Kampaengphet province on Tuesday. (Photo: Lan Krabue Rescue)

KAMPAENGPHET – A 15-year-old boy taking a nap in a sugarcane field was unknowingly scooped up, chopped and killed by a giant harvester on Tuesday.

The tragedy was discovered only after the youth's uncle noticed blood splattering from the harvester.

Police were called to the cane field in tambon Chan Thima of Lan Krabue district. They found a red harvester parked near a truck with a cargo of harvested cane and a bloodied torso on the top.

The dead boy was identified as Anusorn Konwicha, aged 15 years.

The harvester operator was the boy’s uncle, Jariyawat Waree, 26. He told police Anusorn had apparently been taking a rest amongst the standing sugarcane. He had been accidentally havested along with the crop.

Mr Jariyawat said he was unaware of the unfolding tragedy until he first noticed there was blood splashing out of the harvester. He then discovered his nephew's mutilated body, and immediately called police.

He said Anusorn’s parents had died about 13 years ago. The boy had since lived with him and sometimes followed him to work in the fields.

The sugarcane field's owner was called in for questioning at Lan Krabue Police Station on Wednesday.

Polic said the dead youth's uncle, Mr Jariyawat, would face a charge of recklessly operating the harvester, resulting in a death.