Noise, power and scams topped complaints list last year

In fiscal 2024 more than 59,400 complaints were filed at government complaint centres nationwide, with noise, electricity and scams topping the list.

The PM's Office permanent secretary's office reported the statistics to the cabinet.

The report showed that 59,471 gripes were filed at government complaint centres in fiscal 2024, which was 2,072 more than the previous year.

The largest number of complaints, 5,657, were about noise and vibration from music, concerts, drinking parties, temple fairs, fireworks and road racing. Such complaints soared, especially during festivals.

The second highest number of complaints, 3,011, were about electricity services including widespread blackouts, frequent brownouts, electrical appliances and requests to pay power bills in instalments.

Theft and fraud, including call scams, were third, with 2,806 complaints.

Other common complaints were about government projects and policies, phone services, roads, tap water, threats to life, physical assault, animal exports and imports, and addictive drugs.