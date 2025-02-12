Police to probe officers’ links to scammers

Move follows transfers of five senior officers in Tak, one of them unusually rich

The Shwe Kokko new town in Myawaddy, across the border from Mae Sot in Tak, has been the main focus of Thai government efforts to root out criminal operators. (Photo: Naphat Kongchan/Natty Loves Myanmar)

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has set up a committee to investigate alleged links between senior officers and criminal activity in Myanmar.

The announcement on Wednesday came a day after five senior officers — one of them long known to be unusually wealthy — in the border province of Tak were transferred out of their posts pending further investigations.

The investigative panel will ensure efficiency and provide justice for all sides, said Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat Pankaew, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau, in his capacity as chief of the panel.

The key figure facing investigation is Pol Maj Gen Ekkarat Intasueb, acting chief of Inspection Division 6 of the Office of the Inspector General.

His responsibility covers seven provinces including Tak, across the border from Myawaddy where the major scam centres are located. Pol Gen Kittharath Punpetch, the national police chief, ordered on Wednesday that he be temporarily transferred to Bangkok.

Local media reports say Pol Maj Gen Ekkarat owns a mansion on five rai of land, with a waterfall and golf driving range. He often entertains visitors there but he personally prefers to live in the police accommodation provided for the Mae Sot chief.

“The investigation will be primarily based on evidence and I insist all sides will receive justice,” said Pol Maj Gen Charoonkiat.

Also transferred to Bangkok was Pol Maj Gen Samrit Emkamol, commander of Tak Provincial Police. Earlier, had ordered the transfer of the superintendents of Mae Sot, Mae Ramat and Phob Phra district police stations to the Tak provincial police office.

The three transfers were related to an investigation into the role police might have played in the disappearance of Chinese tourists who were lured by call centre scammers to cross into Myanmar via the three districts for work.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said the transfers of the five officers do not necessarily mean they were all involved.

“An investigation is urgently required to find out why there has been such a high prevalence of transnational crime occurring in their precincts,” he said.

The transfers come as the government ramps up its efforts to combat scam syndicates operating out of Myanmar. It was goaded into action after the rescue of a Chinese actor who had been trafficked to Myawaddy drew international attention.

The government has cut electricity supplies and internet services to five areas along the border that are suspected of hosting the crime syndicates.

On Wednesday 261 foreigners were sent back to Thailand from Myawaddy, as the power and internet cuts reportedly began to affect the ability of the scam centres to function.