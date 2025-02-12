Thai same-sex couples to wed under the sea

Listen to this article

Couples register their marriages at an undersea wedding ceremony staged in Trang on Valentine’s Day in 2019. (File Photo)

Same-sex couples will be able to take part for the first time in underwater weddings in Trang, which have become a Valentine’s Day tradition in Thailand.

Two locations in the southern province have been earmarked for the special event: one near the famous Morakot (Emerald) cave and the other beside a beach on Koh Kradan.

Couples can register their marriages at these two subaquatic hot spots from this Friday, Feb 14 until the following Friday, deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Watthanachan said on Wednesday.

Thailand last month became the first country in Southeast Asia and the third in Asia to recognise same-sex marriages. Hundreds of couples celebrated by exchanging vows on Jan 23, the day the Marriage Equality Law took effect.

Trang, which has hosted underwater weddings for 28 years, is proud to be able to recognise people’s rights to marry without fear of discrimination, said Ms Sasikarn.

A festive parade by members of the LGBTQ community also will be held, with discounts on food and accommodation on offer to attract visitors from Friday through Sunday.

In 2000, underwater weddings in Trang entered the Guinness Book of Records. Ms Sasikarn said this has helped to boost the local economy and showcased Thailand’s wedding culture to the world.