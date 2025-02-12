Myanmar warlord ‘would face arrest here’

Listen to this article

Saw Chit Thu heads an 8,000-strong army with no special political allegiances and a steady stream of income from criminal enterprises in Myawaddy, say analysts. (Photo: Karen Information Centre)

Col Saw Chit Thu, leader of the Myanmar junta-allied Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) and his associates will be arrested if they enter Thailand, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai insisted on Wednesday.

The BGF controls the sprawling transnational organised crime hub that has sprung up in Shwe Kokko township near Myawaddy in Kayin state, across the border from Tak province.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is seeking court approval for an arrest warrant for Saw Chit Thu and two other high-ranking officers on charges of transnational human trafficking.

Mr Phumtham, who is also the defence minister, said authorities have evidence to proceed with issuing an arrest warrant. The process strictly follows legal procedures, he added.

Thailand cannot take action within Myanmar’s territory, as it would violate another country’s sovereignty. However, if any suspect enters Thailand, authorities will immediately arrest them.

Reports indicate that Saw Chit Thu may be in northern Thailand and authorities will look to see if the reports are true.

Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB) News reported that Saw Chit Thu had denied any involvement in criminal activities in Shwe Kokko in a telephone interview.

“Neither I nor the BGF brought these foreigners into Myanmar. They came of their own free will. Thailand knows exactly how they got here,” he said.

“The BGF is willing to hand over any foreign nationals if requested,” he added.

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party, in response to the interview, said Thai authorities have a duty to strictly enforce the law, regardless of what the BGF says.