Israel lends a hand to renovate school

Students express their gratitude to Israeli Ambassador Orna Sagiv for the embassy-sponsored renovation of a building at Ban Don Thong School (Ong Pittayakarn) in Nakhon Pathom on Tuesday. Nakhon Pathom Primary Educational Service Area Office 2

Nakhon Pathom: A renovation project at Ban Don Thong School (Ong Pittayakarn) in tambon Klong Mai of Sam Phran district in this Central Plains province is complete, largely thanks to the Israeli Embassy to Thailand.

Orna Sagiv, the Israeli ambassador to Thailand, visited the school on Tuesday to inspect the project after the embassy granted 172,248 baht of assistance money to support it in early November.

The school spent the money on renovating and fixing its roof, ceiling, classroom boards, playground, activity hall and outdoor sports field.

"Israel would like to foster closer ties between Israel and Thailand through working with communities and schools in Thailand," Ms Sagiv said.

She said collaboration can also be done informally by working with communities through various development projects, such as this school renovation project, which can help improve people's lives at the community level.

"We Israelis believe that education is the foundation of our country," she said.

"However, education is not only about the curriculum in the classroom but also about a safe environment for studying.

"It is the cornerstone of childhood education development and a safe educational environment must be ensured early in children's education," she said.

"So, it is necessary to ensure children have a safe place to learn and play."

Ban Don Thong School offers kindergarten to primary-level education.

Fifty children study there, and 20 school staff, including eight teachers, work there.

Pattharanit Kulsriwattanachai, the school director, said students have a safer environment to play and learn in now thanks to the school renovations.

"Our playground equipment was rusty, the ground was uneven, and we needed to put fences to prevent students from entering," Ms Pattharanit said.

"After the renovations, it is much safer and helps to create more confidence among parents to send their children to study here."

Aphichai Sasum, director of Nakhon Pathom Primary Educational Service Area 2, said the school is small and there was no school director in the past.

Mr Aphichai said the school used to have only a small group of teachers and community members helping with school development.

He said what the school lacked was a budget for school improvement.

"With help from the embassy and community, the school has improved, which helps enable students' learning and makes them happy to be here," Mr Aphichai added.