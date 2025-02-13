Cops tighten screws on call centre gangs

Kittharath: Assessing gangs' strategies

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has intensified operations to crack down on call centre gangs, setting up more than 5,000 checkpoints nationwide to curb human trafficking linked to transnational crimes.

RTP spokesman Pol Lt Gen Achayon Kraithong said on Wednesday the operations have led to the arrest of 524 foreign nationals involved in illegal activities, while 231 others were denied entry and more than 45,000 individuals were placed on a watchlist between Jan 20 and Feb 10.

Major arrests included two suspects in Songkhla found with two SIM boxes and various computer devices, as well as two suspects in Tak found with a large quantity of communication equipment, he said.

More than 478,000 vehicles were inspected, and almost 20,000 people were screened at checkpoints across the country. Additionally, inspections were conducted at various forms of accommodation, transport stations, border checkpoints, and natural border crossings, he said.

The checkpoints are among preventive measures implemented under the directive of national police chief Kittharath Punpetch, who instructed all units to step up efforts to combat transnational crimes, particularly call centre scams.

Pol Lt Gen Achayon said action has also been taken against police accused of involvement in illegal activities. In Tak province, five officers have been transferred to inactive posts pending an investigation.

He said the national police chief is satisfied with the overall performance and has urged officers to build public confidence and reassure tourists.

"The transfer of police demonstrates that the police chief takes this matter seriously and will not spare those found involved or negligent in their duties," he said.

Pol Gen Kittharath has also ordered agencies to assess the evolving strategies of these transborder criminal networks, following measures such as cutting electricity, internet services, and fuel supplies to the border areas where they operate.

Pol Lt Gen Achayon said more measures will be implemented as call centre gangs are expected to adapt by relocating their operational bases, among other tactics.