Cabinet set for Songkhla with eye on development

Listen to this article

Tourists queue at the Sadao border checkpoint in Songkhla province during the Songkran festival in April last year. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

The government is holding its first mobile cabinet meeting of the year in Songkhla next Tuesday, focusing on the development of the southern region's east coast and the Sadao border trade gateway between Thailand and Malaysia.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said on Wednesday Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, along with the cabinet, will visit Phatthalung and Songkhla provinces on Monday and Tuesday.

He said Ms Paetongtarn has instructed ministers to visit local communities in the South to listen to challenges locals are facing in order to push forward policies, including the modernisation of agriculture, production of high-value crops, promotion of sustainable high-value tourism, industrial development, the bio-circular-green economy (BCG) and cross-border trade.

"These policies are aimed at enhancing the economy, society and environment in the southern provinces. Additionally, the prime minister will review flood recovery efforts in the region," he said.

Mr Jirayu said Ms Paetongtarn will visit Thale Noi viewpoint in Phatthalung's Khuan Khanun district on Monday to inspect water management in Songkhla Lake, focusing on flood and drought management.

She will then visit Thai Union Seafood Co Ltd in Songkhla's Singha Nakhon district to listen to issues and recommendations about Thailand's seafood production and export processes.

After that, Ms Paetongtarn will visit Songkhla Old Town to discuss boosting tourism and opening new attractions in the area.

Mr Jirayu added the prime minister will preside over this year's first official mobile cabinet meeting at Prince of Songkla University in Songkhla's Hat Yai district on Tuesday.

Following the meeting, she will visit the Sadao customs checkpoint to observe border trade between Thailand and Malaysia and track the progress of a new road linking that with Malaysia's Bukit Kayu Hitam checkpoint.

"The prime minister is focusing on tracking the progress of development projects for the southern region's east coast along the Gulf of Thailand and gathering feedback from locals to ensure the government's policies will yield tangible results.

"This mobile cabinet meeting will [help] identify opportunities and challenges that have arisen over the past several years with the aim of developing the region, which has potential for both national and global projects," Mr Jirayu said.