Thailand cracks down on nominee businesses

Listen to this article

Sasikarn: Over B12bn in damages

Authorities have prosecuted 820 cases of nominee businesses that caused nearly 12.5 billion baht in damages, and identified over 200,000 mule accounts nationwide.

Deputy government spokeswoman Sasikan Wattanachan said on Wednesday the government has coordinated efforts across multiple agencies -- including the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the Immigration Bureau, the Customs Department, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB), and the Royal Thai Police (RTP) -- to crack down on nominee businesses, particularly those involving Thai citizens holding shares on behalf of foreigners to bypass the Foreign Business Act, as well as the trade of substandard imported goods across the country.

Ms Sasikan said that since September last year, there have been 820 cases involving nominee businesses, with damages amounting to 12.49 billion baht.

She said they operate in the tourism industry and related sectors in Bangkok, Phuket, and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Other affected industries include online marketplaces, construction material suppliers, accounting firms, land transport companies, and real estate businesses.

Regarding mule accounts held by legal entities, the Anti-Online Crime Operation Center (AOC) of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society has submitted the HR-03 list -- containing the names of 204,000 Thai and foreign individuals flagged as potential mule account holders -- to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo), and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) for further action, Ms Sasikan said.

These individuals are linked to 1,159 businesses in Thailand, all of which are suspected of either owning mule accounts or engaging in illegal activities.

"State agencies will conduct thorough investigations nationwide to eliminate nominee businesses, combat the distribution of substandard imports, and shut down foreign businesses that violate the law," Ms Sasikan said.