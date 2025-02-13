Students who burnt peer with soup denied bail

Listen to this article

Preem, 22. (screenshot)

Eight suspects in a physical assault and extortion case in connection with a Bangkok University student have been denied bail.

The first two suspects -- Rasipa "Preem" Satchawan, 22, and Chakatpol "Oshi" Wachirawan, 19 -- face charges of extortion and assault for causing physical and psychological harm to the junior student.

They were arrested on Sunday.

They poured hot soup over the victim, an incident which went viral online and sparked an angry protest on Saturday evening.

Six more suspects from the university -- three men and three women -- were detained on Tuesday and charged with extortion.

After being denied bail, they were all transferred to Thanyaburi Prison to await trial.

Mr Rasipa and Mr Chakatpol claimed they were merely trying to persuade the victim to repay Mr Rasipa 6,000 baht for a gift he had given the victim when the two men were dating.

The victim, whose name has been withheld, suffered burns across his back, neck and arms. He was also beaten and had his hair forcibly cut.

Accompanied by social media crusader Kanthat Pongpaiboonvej, also known as Kan Chompalang, the victim filed a complaint with the police on Sunday.

On Monday, Bangkok University revoked the student status of Mr Rasipa and had his name removed from the student registry.

Regarding the other offenders, the university's governing board is investigating the case and considering disciplinary action.

It said strict action would be taken against anyone who violated it rules and regulations.

In another development, a student identified by his first name Tawan was detained on Tuesday night with a number of illegal e-cigarettes in his possession. This student, 23, who goes by the nickname "Pote", admitted to colluding with Mr Rasipa in trading the illegal vape.

Police later raided a condo unit owned by Mr Rasipa and found 300 more e-cigarettes, which they seized for inspection.

As a result, both Mr Tawan and Mr Rasipa will likely be charged for unlawfully importing the illicit items, having them in their possession and distributing them, police said.

Mr Tawan also admitted to police that he and Mr Rasipa jointly invested about 20,000 baht each to buy these vapes from an online source for reselling.

Mr Rasipa would typically buy these products, while Mr Tawan took orders from customers and another person identified as Mr Thirayut delivered them to customers, said Mr Tawan.

Mr Tawan said he turned himself in to police because he no longer wanted to conduct this illegal business.