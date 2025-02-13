ONWR reports on delayed water plans

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) aims to complete its water plans covering 22 river basins this year, says its secretary-general, Surasee Kittimonthon.

The ONWR has already completed two plans, one for the lower southern basin and the other for the Chi River basin, he said. Both were announced in the Royal Gazette on Feb 6.

The ONWR committee, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong, that day resolved to approve the announcement of additional water plans for three river basins, he said.

They comprised the Sakae Krang River Basin, the Wang River Basin, and the Nan River Basin, Mr Surasee said, adding the remaining 17 river basins will be completed this year.

He said the plans covering 22 river basins are based on a master plan announced in 2020 which said that all water plans must be completed within two years.

However, some have been delayed due to various complications, including issues related to surveying and collecting data from the first and secondary sources.

All the data must be collected and analysed before each area is surveyed, he said.

This includes information about their physical condition, land use, urban development, local infrastructure systems, damage from past floods, and more.

Some of the delays were attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic from 2020-2022 as fieldwork to study details of the plans and organise forums to get feedback could not be done during that period.

When the pandemic ended, ONWR expedited its water plans to narrow the gap with the original deadline as much as possible, he said.

Mr Surasee said water maps can determine the routes of the flow of water in both the dry and wet seasons to better manage the nation's water resources.

These will be linked to municipal development plans in order to prevent any encroachment on waterways, he added.

"The water plan will clearly define which areas are reserved for waterways, without any obstructions from upstream to downstream," he said.