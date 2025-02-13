Water management plans for 22 river basins in pipeline

Listen to this article

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) aims to complete its water management plans covering 22 river basins this year, says its secretary-general, Surasee Kittimonthon.

The agency has already completed two plans, one for the lower southern basin and the other for the Chi River basin, he said. Both were announced in the Royal Gazette on Feb 6.

A committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Jantararuangtong that day resolved to approve the announcement of additional plans for three river basins, Mr Surasee said.

They comprised the Sakae Krang, Wang and Nan river basins, Mr Surasee said, adding that the remaining 17 would be completed this year.

A master plan announced in 2020 said that all water management plans must be completed within two years.

However, some have been delayed due to various complications, including issues related to surveying and collecting data from the first and secondary sources, he said.

All the data must be collected and analysed before each area is surveyed, he said.

This includes information about their physical condition, land use, urban development, local infrastructure systems, damage from past floods, and more.

Some of the delays were attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic from 2020-22 as fieldwork to study details and organise forums to get feedback could not be done.

When the pandemic ended, the agency expedited its water plans to narrow the gap with the original deadline as much as possible, he said.

Mr Surasee said water maps can determine the routes of the flow of water in both the dry and wet seasons to better manage the nation’s water resources.

These will be linked to municipal development plans in order to prevent any encroachment on waterways, he added.

“The water plan will clearly define which areas are reserved for waterways, without any obstructions from upstream to downstream,” he said.