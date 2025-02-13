Hazardous smog levels in Bangkok, Central Plain, East

Thick smog blurs the view of Bangkok's high-rise buildings which stand behind the Bang Kachao green area dubbed Bangkok's Green Lung at about 8am on Thursday. (Photo: Prinya Muangarkas)

Bangkok and 53 of the 76 provinces were shrouded with unsafe levels of ultrafine dust pollution on Thursday morning, with very thick smog levels blanketing mostly the Central Plain and the East, according to the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda).

According to Gistda’s report at 8am, Bangkok and 27 provinces suffered red levels (hazardous to health) of particulate matter 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter (PM2.5) ranging from 75.7 to 112.4 microgrammes per cubic metre of air over the past 24 hours. The government-set safe level is 37.5µg/m³.

The highest level, 112.4µg/m³, was recorded in the eastern province of Trat, followed by 103.7 in Bangkok, 102.5 in Pathum Thani, 101.8 in Samut Prakan, 101.1 in Chachoengsao and 100.9 in Chon Buri.

Twenty-two provinces also facing red levels of PM2.5 were, in descending order, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi, Nonthaburi, Samut Songkhram, Ayutthaya, Phetchaburi, Chanthaburi, Rayong, Lop Buri, Kanchanaburi, Prachin Buri, Nakhon Nayok, Sing Buri, Suphan Buri, Uthai Thani, Sa Kaeo, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ang Thong, Chai Nat and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Twenty-six provinces were blanketed with orange levels of PM2.5 (starting to affect health) from 39.7 to 74.6µg/m³. They included Khon Kaen, Loei, Nan, Nong Khai, Phuket, Songkhla and Tak.

People in 23 provinces had either very good, good or moderate air quality.

Amnat Charoen was the only province with very good air quality and eight provinces had good air quality namely Chiang Mai, Chumphon, Mae Hong Son, Mukdahan, Nakhon Phanom, Ranong, Roi Et and Yasothon.

Fourteen provinces had moderate air quality namely Chiang Rai, Kalasin, Krabi, Lamphun, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phangnga, Phatthalung, Sakon Nakhon, Satun, Si Sa Ket, Surat Thani, Surin, Trang and Ubon Ratchathani.