Red-light runner hits student on zebra crossing

Driver was checking map on her phone at the time, boy treated for minor injuries

People gather at the site where a student was hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing in front of Suankularb Wittayalai School in Bangkok on Monday. The boy was treated for minor injuries at hospital and released. (Photo: นักเกรียน สวนกุหลาบ Facebook page)

A driver who was checking a map on her phone has been charged after running a red light and hitting a student on a zebra crossing in front of a Bangkok school.

The incident occurred on Monday at about 3pm in front of Suankularb Wittayalai School in Phra Nakhon district of the capital, according to a report on the school’s Facebook page.

Surveillance camera video showed two boys in Matthayom 3 crossing the road while the green light for pedestrians was on. A red Toyota sedan ran the light and hit one of the students, who fell down onto the road.

He was rushed to hospital by rescuers and discharged for home observation as his condition was stable.

The driver, identified only as Janjira, followed the boy to hospital and took all responsibility for the accident, the school said.

The driver reportedly said she was new to the area and was looking at the map on her phone, not knowing there was a zebra crossing and a traffic light there.

The driver was taken to the Royal Palace Police Station for further legal action.

The Facebook post about the incident was widely shared online, drawing many comments from netizens saying that such incidents had happened many times in Thailand. People running red lights were often spotted at other schools as well they said.

In January 2022, a young doctor died from her injuries after being hit by a motorcycle driven by a junior police officer at a zebra crossing on Phaya Thai Road in Ratchathewi district. The tragedy sparked calls to improve road safety for pedestrians.