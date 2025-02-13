Family of three missing for a month found dead in pickup

Police who made discovery in Kamphaeng Phet say murder might have been involved

Forensic police and rescuers investigate the scene where a missing family was found dead in their pickup truck in Kamphaeng Phet province on Thursday. (Photo: บ้านเด่นสะเดา Facebook page)

KAMPAENG PHET – Three members of a family have been found dead in their pickup truck parked in a forested area after having been missing for about a month. Police believe they might have been murdered.

Police and rescuers went to the area near a deserted house in Khlong Khlung district after being notified by local resident about a bad smell coming from the vehicle that had been parked there.

They found a white Isuzu D-Max pickup covered by a car cover. Inside were the dead bodies of a man, a woman and a young boy. The family had been reported missing from their home since Jan 11, according to media reports.

An online announcement about the family was posted on a Facebook page on Jan 18, saying they had been missing with their pickup truck for seven days. The post identified them as Wongsakorn Hongsakrai, 37, his wife Nanthakarn Nachee, 35, and their son Nanthakarn Hongsakrai.

Forensic police were at the scene to investigate the cause of their deaths. A preliminary examination indicated that someone might have killed them and concealed the bodies.