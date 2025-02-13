Decision expected Monday on bid to arrest Myanmar warlord

Listen to this article

Karen National Army chief Saw Chit Thu is said to run numerous shady businesses at Shwe Kokko in Myawaddy in a joint venture with Yatai International, owned by Chinese gambling kingpin She Zhijiang, who is currently being detained in Thailand. (Photo: Naphat Kongchan/Natty Loves Myanmar)

Thai authorities expect to finalise a decision on Monday on an attempt to arrest the Karen militia leader Saw Chit Thu, who has been linked to the illegal businesses that Thailand is attempting to suppress across the Myanmar border in Myawaddy.

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) is seeking to arrest the wealthy warlord and has been discussing the matter with the Department of Trafficking in Persons Litigation at the Office of the Attorney-General.

The two agencies will meet again on Monday and decide together whether to proceed with the arrest warrant request, based on the evidence they have in hand, said a source familiar with the matter.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, together with DSI investigators, on Thursday briefed officials at the National Security Council (NSC) on the information they have about Saw Chit Thu and the Karen National Army (KNA), formerly known as Border Guard Force (BGF) and their connection with illegal activities.

A number of prosecutors also took part in the briefing, said the source.

Rangsiman Rome, a People’s Party MP, said he was wondering why the Office of the Attorney-General has yet to approve the DSI’s request for the arrest warrant, given the notoriety of Saw Chit Thu, who faces sanctions from several nations.

The warlord is said to run the scam centre hub of Shwe Kokko in Myawaddy in a joint venture with Yatai International, owned by Chinese gambling kingpin She Zhijiang.

The latter was arrested in Bangkok in 2022 on an international warrant sought by Beijing. A Thai court in 2023 ordered his extradition to China but he is appealing the ruling. He remains in detention in Thailand and recently alleged being subjected to severe abuse in jail, which Thai authorities have denied.

On Tuesday, Pol Col Tawee said the DSI was seeking an arrest warrant for Saw Chit Thu and two other BGF leaders, Lt Col Mote Thone and Maj Tin Win, for human trafficking. They are accused of involvement in the trafficking of Indian nationals who were forced to work in call-centre scams.

But Saw Chit Thu told BBC Burmese his armed group had done “a lot” to combat human trafficking and helped rescue and return many trafficked victims.

The rights group Justice for Myanmar exposed the BGF’s involvement in Chinese-run online scams, illegal casinos and online gambling operations in Myawaddy in May last year, according to a report by The Irrawaddy, an independent news site.

The UK imposed sanctions against Saw Chit Thu in December 2023 over allegations of human trafficking, forced labour and human rights violations, as did the EU, which also sanctioned Mote Thone and Tin Win.

The anticipated arrest warrant would signify how seriously the Thai government takes its vow to tackle the call centre scam problem at its roots, said Mr Rangsiman, in his capacity as chairman of the House standing committee on state security, border affairs, national strategy and country reform.

In a related development, the Immigration has transferred the Tak immigration police chief to an inactive post at headquarters, in order to facilitate an investigation as to why so many people have been lured into working for scam gangs in Myanmar through Tak.

The move follows the transfers earlier this week of five other senior police officers in Tak province on similar grounds.