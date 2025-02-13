Health ministry will study lifting afternoon alcohol sale ban

Listen to this article

Patrons gather at a pub on Khao San Road in Bangkok. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin has instructed officials to study the pros and cons of lifting the ban on the sale of alcoholic beverages from 2 to 5pm daily and on Buddhist holy days.

The move follows a call on Tuesday by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for officials to consider the issue, following a proposal by a network of tourism-related businesses.

The prime minister stressed, however, that even if the proposal is approved and implemented, it won’t necessarily mean that anyone would be able to buy alcohol and drink freely.

The proposal is aimed primarily at improving convenience for tourists and boosting tourism, she said, adding that access to alcohol by young people remained a concern.

Mr Somsak said on Thursday that the alcohol control committee under his ministry would discuss the proposal as soon as possible, and would consider the opinions of those who agree and disagree.

Even though the need to support tourism will be treated as a key factor, carrying out a study won’t necessarily mean the ban will be revised, he said.

He noted that a recent proposal to allow the sale of alcohol on trains at certain times was rejected after a study found it could do more harm than good.

“I will consider opinions from all sides as I have no fixed determination [to lift or not lift the ban],” said Mr Somsak.

“Even if the economic benefits seem appealing, we might not proceed with such a proposed change should the majority of people not agree.”

Hotels and businesses that sell alcohol called on the government to lift the 2–5pm sale ban, saying the prohibition, which was introduced in 1972 to prevent civil servants from drinking on the job, is outdated.

A bill to amend the alcohol beverages control law is now in line for its second and third readings in the House of Representatives. The draft amendment has already been scrutinised and approved by a House committee.