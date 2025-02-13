Suchart takes up role as Thailand's top graft-buster

Suchart Trakulkasemsuk, the new president of Thailand's National Anti-Corruption Commission (Photo: NACC)

Suchart Trakulkasemsuk was officially appointed as the new president of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Thursday.

The appointment came after a leaked video clip allegedly between Mr Suchart and Parliament President Wan Muhamad Noor Matha at Mr Wan's house.

The conversation was about the election of the NACC president and Mr Suchart's concern about a petition submitted to Mr Wan by former deputy Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn against him.

Mr Suchart on Thursday received a royal command appointing him on Feb 11 as the new NACC president at the head office in Nonthaburi. He refused to comment on the issue.

On Wednesday, Mr Wan accused Pol Gen Surachate of secretly recording a conversation between him and Mr Suchart.

Mr Wan said Pol Gen Surachate asked to meet him at his house after New Year to wish him a happy New Year and discuss other issues. "When he [Pol Col Surachate] arrived, he also brought along another person, Mr Suchart [without notifying Mr Wan in advance]. He said he wanted to introduce him to me," Mr Wan said.

Mr Wan said Pol Gen Surachate asked him to withdraw a complaint he had filed earlier against Mr Suchart, saying he had had second thoughts.

But Mr Wan said it was impossible because the names of 20,000 people who signed in support of the petition against Mr Suchart had already been verified. Nonetheless, he said he had read the petition and found it was groundless, Mr Wan said.

According to the complaint, Mr Suchart is not suited for the NACC president post due to allegations that he is unusually wealthy.

However, Pol Gen Surachate on Thursday denied meeting Mr Wan. He also denied bringing Mr Suchart to Mr Wan's house.

The NACC previously insisted Mr Suchart is qualified to take the post despite being the subject of a legal complaint.

NACC secretary-general Sarote Phuengramphan said Mr Suchart is suited for the role despite a complaint by Pol Gen Surachate, who is embroiled in a conflict with the newly elected NACC chief. He said it is normal for a NACC member to be the subject of a complaint, adding that as long as there is no court ruling against the individual, they can continue their official roles.

Mr Suchart, who has been with the NACC for about four years, was picked as chief after a 5:2 vote.