Price of roses soars as romance blooms

In high demand: People buy flowers for Valentine's Day at the flower market in Pak Klong Talat on Thursday. Vendors say rose prices have surged due to increased demand. (Photo: Nuttawat Wichienbut)

CHAI NAT: A spike in Valentine's Day demand has driven the retail prices of roses to a 20-year high in this Central Plains province, local vendors say.

Rose sales jumped substantially in the lead-up to Valentine's Day today, and so did their prices at the Chai Nat municipal market.

There, the prices were almost doubling overnight, jumping from 10-15 baht apiece on Thursday to 15-30 baht per flower on Friday.

Sunan Klinkularb, 54, a flower shop owner at the market, said she bought a bunch of 20 roses for resale at 500 baht. She must sell at above 25 baht per rose if she is going to make any profit.

"The price per bunch has gone through the roof this year," she said, adding that on Valentine's Day last year, an entire bunch was priced at 30 baht.

The roses packaged in a bouquet command even steeper prices, at around 120 baht apiece.

Ms Sunan said the colder-than-usual weather in many rose farms has depressed yields, pushing up retail prices.

"It's the highest rose prices in 20 years of running my business," she said.

Another flower shop owner said prices would be kept low for customers. The shop owner plans to sell locally grown roses at between 10-15 baht and imported roses at 50 baht each.

Sunflowers are proving a popular replacement as they symbolise steadfast love.