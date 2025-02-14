Govt expects same-sex marriage surge today

The government expects a high number of LGBTQ+ couples to register their marriage today to celebrate Valentine's Day, says deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Wattanachan.

Ms Sasikarn said many events will be organised to support same-sex marriages on Valentine's Day at district offices nationwide.

In Bang Rak district, the most popular place for Valentine marriage registration in Bangkok, Ms Sasikarn said the district office will provide registration services at the Jewelry Trade Centre Building in Silom, and accept online reservations for 999 couples. In addition, gold marriage certificates will be offered through a lucky draw.

In Chatuchak, the district office is joining hands with the State Railway of Thailand to host a "Love in the Sky" event offering marriage registration to 30 couples on the Red Line. Lak Si will organise registrations at Lak Si Infinity Park in front of the district office. It will be the first time that the district office will host such an event in the park, along with musical performances, she said.

In Bang Sue, couples are invited to register their marriage at Gateway in Bang Sue Shopping Mall while the Bang Khun Thian district office will offer the service at Central Rama II shopping mall.

"The government would like to congratulate all couples who have registered their marriages, which is a confirmation of legal love and supports marriage equality so all love is officially recognised," said Ms Sasikarn.

Some 1,754 same-sex couples registered their marriage on Jan 23 when the Marriage Equality Act took effect.