53 provinces see unsafe PM2.5 levels

Bangkok and 53 of the nation's 76 provinces were shrouded by unsafe levels of ultrafine dust pollution yesterday, with thick smog levels blanketing mostly the Central Plains and the East, the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) said.

Gistda's report issued at 8am said Bangkok and 27 provinces suffered red levels (hazardous to health) of PM2.5 ranging from 75.7 to 112.4 microgrammes per cubic metre of air over the past 24 hours.

The government-set safe level is 37.5µg/m³.

The highest level, 112.4µg/m³, was recorded in the eastern province of Trat, followed by 103.7 in Bangkok, 102.5 in Pathum Thani, 101.8 in Samut Prakan, 101.1 in Chachoengsao and 100.9 in Chon Buri.

Gistda's report said 22 provinces also faced red levels of PM2.5. They were, in descending order, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Saraburi and Nonthaburi.

Twenty-six provinces were blanketed with orange levels of PM2.5 (starting to affect health) from 39.7 to 74.6µg/m³. They included Khon Kaen, Loei, Nan, Nong Khai, Phuket, Songkhla and Tak.

People in 23 provinces had either very good, good or moderate air quality.

Amnat Charoen was the only province with very good air quality and eight provinces had good air quality, including Chiang Mai, Krabi and Ranong.