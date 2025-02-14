Dasta backs cable car for park study

Listen to this article

The Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Dasta) has voiced its support for the government's plan to press ahead with a feasibility study for the cable car project inside Phu Kradueng National Park in Loei province.

Dasta director Thitipong Khiawpaisan says Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong has ordered the agency to work on the study of the controversial project.

This will look into designing the cable car, producing the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report, and hosting public hearings to gather suggestions.

The result will be submitted to the National Environment Board (NEB) before the cabinet decides whether to approve the project, said Mr Thitipong.

On Jan 15, Mr Thitipong and officials from Dasta joined the Loei provincial authority, the National Park chief, and local community networks to inspect the cable car construction site.

The inspection showed that the project, if implemented, would benefit the national park and the province in several ways.

Those include promoting job opportunities, ease of access to the tourism site, security management, and natural resources preservation.

The inspection led to the project study being approved on Jan 20 by Dasta, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP), the Budget Bureau, and the Comptroller General's Department.

Dasta presented the inspection report to Mr Sorawong on Jan 27 and he vowed to continue to support the cable car project, said Mr Thitipong.

Saran Timsuwan, Pheu Thai Party MP for Loei, said the discussion on the cable car project in the park was raised recently after a vendor died while climbing Phu Kradeung on Feb 7.

The vendor passed out while walking up the hill to get to his shop at the Sam Kok Wha spot.

The exact cause of death was unclear.

Mr Saran said the government has been supportive of the project.

However, Dasta recently appointed its new board members who have promised to prioritise the cable car project, with substantive progress expected in March.

He said Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra made known her wish to back the project during her official trip to Loei. She insisted it would benefit tourism as well as streamline national park management and accessibility.

Offering more options to reach the top of Phu Kradueng, currently accessible only by foot and helicopter, would aid the management and preservation of the hill as an attraction, Mr Saran added.