Couples flock to register marriages on Valentine's Day

A couple registers their marriage at the Muang district office in Phuket on Valentine's Day. Many couples, including same-sex partners, flock to district offices nationwide to have their marriages registered on this day. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Many couples flocked to district offices in Bangkok and other venues across the country to register their marriages on Valentine's Day, which fell on Friday.

In Bangkok, more than 800 couples made advance bookings for marriage registration at the Bang Rak district office, the country's most popular venue for such occasions. Bang Rak in Thai means "village of love."

A same-sex couple from Rayong province arrived at the Bang Rak district office at 4am, being the first to show up. They expressed their desire to register their marriage on Valentine's Day, having been together for over seven years.

Registration at the district office started at 8am, and authorities prepared gold marriage certificates for 14 couples as part of the special event.

Officials anticipated that around 1,000 couples would attend to register their marriages at the district office on Friday.

In Phuket, a total of 109 couples, including LGBTQ+ couples, arrived at the Muang district office on Friday to register their marriages.

A ceremony was held to celebrate Valentine's Day at the venue, with a klong-yao (traditional Thai long drum) procession welcoming couples as they arrived.

During the ceremony, Muang district chief Pairoj Srilamun said, "I wish all couples here who are registering their marriages to love each other for a long time, and may your love be a strong foundation for building families together."

The district office gave sacred objects as souvenirs for all couples. The office also held a drawing for luxury hotel rooms as prizes for lucky couples to enjoy on their honeymoons.

At the Thalang district office in Phuket, numerous couples and same-sex partners also registered their marriages on Valentine's Day.