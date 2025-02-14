Dr Boon indicted for fraud

Thonburi Healthcare Group founder Dr Boon Vanasin remains at large and is believed to be outside of Thailand. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

A prosecutor has indicted Thonburi Healthcare Group founder, Boon Vanasin and 16 others in a fraud case worth over 10 billion baht.

Sakkasem Nisaiyok, spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG), on Friday provided an update on the progress of the case after receiving the case summary from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), which accuses Dr Boon and his alleged accomplices of conducting fraudulent loans and fraud.

The offences allegedly took place from sometime in 2010 until Dec 15, 2024, in multiple locations, including Huai Khwang and Bangkok Noi districts in Bangkok, as well as other areas across Thailand, resulting in estimated damages of about 16.1 billion baht.

Due to the large number of victims, the significant financial damage and widespread public interest, the special litigation office has formed a special working team to review the case.

After thorough consideration, prosecutors decided to indict Dr Boon and other alleged accomplices, including his ex-wife Charuvarn Vanasin and daughter Nalin Vanasin.

However, Dr Boon and two other accomplices — Kotchaporn Suwanakood and Thitiporn Chalermrattanapratip — have not been apprehended. The DSI has been instructed to ensure their arrest within the 15-year statute of limitations.

Prosecutors have already filed lawsuits against the rest with the Criminal Court.