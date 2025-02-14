Dr Boon Vanasin indicted for fraud

Accused mastermind of scheme that led to B10 billion in losses still at large

Thonburi Healthcare Group founder Dr Boon Vanasin remains at large and is believed to be in China. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Prosecutors have indicted Thonburi Healthcare Group founder Boon Vanasin and 16 others in a fraud case worth over 10 billion baht.

The 86-year-old physician stands accused of raising huge sums of money from investors in healthcare business ventures in Thailand and abroad. His own reputation and that of the SET-listed hospital business led many to believe the projects were sound, but they were not, according to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

The offences allegedly took place starting in 2010 and continued until December 2024, in multiple locations, including Huai Khwang and Bangkok Noi districts in Bangkok, as well as other areas across Thailand, resulting in estimated damages of about 16.1 billion baht, according to Sakkasem Nisaiyok, spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG).

Due to the large number of victims, the significant financial damage and widespread public interest, the special litigation office of the OAG formed a special working team to review the case.

After thorough consideration, prosecutors decided to indict Dr Boon and others, including his ex-wife Charuvarn Vanasin and daughter Nalin Vanasin.

However, Dr Boon and two other acused accomplices — Kotchaporn Suwanakood and Thitiporn Chalermrattanapratip — have not been apprehended. Dr Boon is believed to be in China.

The DSI has been instructed to ensure their arrest within the 15-year statute of limitations.

Prosecutors have already filed suits against the rest with the Criminal Court.