Thailand to remain top in Sustainable Development Goals

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra pledged no slowdown in government policy following Thailand's success of being named Asean's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) leader for six consecutive years.

Ms Paetongtarn's speech titled "Sustainable Thailand -- Advancing with Reforms", were made at the Prime Minister's Address Luncheon 2025 hosted by the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce in Thailand (JFCCT) in Bangkok yesterday.

Ms Paetongtarn said the topic of the event showed the government's ambition to create flexible long-term economic growth in Thailand. She said to reach the goal, cooperation between the public and private sectors is necessary to promote the competitiveness necessary for long-term success in the fast-paced world economy.

On international cooperation for sustainable development, the government had pledged to complete all 17 SDG goals by 2030, she said.

Ms Paetongtarn highlighted the country's impressive growth in SDG completion from 2019 to 2024.

Thailand was ranked 45th on the World SDGs Leaders list and 3rd in Asia in 2024.

The country was also invited to enter the process of becoming a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) last year, marking a prominent step toward being named an OECD member in the future, she said.

According to her, the invitation was built on the government's cooperation with the OECD, such as the support for environmentally responsible business operations and the scientific and innovation strategic support for carbon-neutral initiatives.

"These showed Thailand's ambition to work with the international organisation for sustainable development," said Ms Paetongtarn.

She also mentioned the country's vision for a sustainable and flexible economy, focused on transforming more sustainable economic growth under the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) model, which focuses on the efficient use of resources to support the target of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050 and a net-zero target by 2065.

In terms of her government's future plans, Ms Paetongtarn said there are already projects being worked on to increase the circulated energy production rate to at least 50% by 2040 to "promote environmental preservation and a brighter, more sustainable future for everyone".