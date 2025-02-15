Tour guides press for govt assistance

Listen to this article

A tour guide association will present its concerns to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra during a mobile cabinet meeting in Songkhla on Tuesday, urging the government to crack down on illicit tour services and promote rail tourism in the South.

In a letter, Wittaya Saelim, founder of the Songkhla Tour Guide Association, has urged the government to address the issue of foreign tour agents and guides taking business away from Thai guides and tour operators.

Deputy Public Health Minister Dech-it Khaothong of the Democrat Party received the association's letter on Friday for submission at the mobile cabinet meeting.

The association also proposes, in the letter, that the government allows personal vehicles to provide passenger services, similar to ride-hailing services like Grab and Maxim, to generate income for locals.

Mr Wittaya said the association also urges the government to revise its policy of renewing tour guide licences. Currently, renewing a licence requires new training, which costs more than 50,000 baht and takes several months. This is a burden for local tour guides, he said.

The proposal also urges the government to solve the problems of foreigners operating traditional Thai messages or being massage therapists, as the job is reserved only for Thai people.

The association also proposes that the government promote train tourism and upgrade the Thai rail services. This will attract more Malaysian tourists to visit the border town of Padang Besar in Sadao district of Songkhla.

Other petitions about various pressing issues will also be handed to Ms Paetongtarn at the mobile cabinet meeting. The queue for submitting petitions is reportedly so full that some groups have opted to travel to Phatthalung, where the premier is scheduled to visit on Monday before the mobile cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, Chotinrin Ketsom, Songkhla governor, said the province is ready to host the mobile cabinet meeting at the International Convention Centre in Prince of Songkla University.

The governor said this will be an important opportunity to enhance Songkhla's economy and infrastructure.

"We will have a chance to promote our cultural heritage and tourism to cabinet members. This will surely help stimulate economic growth and sustainable development," Mr Chotinrin said.