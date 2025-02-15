Plan to set up temporary camps ready

Listen to this article

The Ministry of Interior will join hands with The Border Consortium (TBC) in Thailand to set up temporary refugee camps along the border with Myanmar in accordance with humanitarian principles.

Deputy Interior Permanent Secretary Chettha Mosikrat recently met with Leon Henri Marie de Riedmatten, the director of the TBC in Thailand, to discuss plans to provide temporary refugee camps for those fleeing the ongoing conflict in Myanmar along the border.

Mr Chettha emphasised that the Interior Ministry plays a key role in addressing the needs of refugees from the neighbouring country according to the Office of the National Security Council's (NSC) guidelines on the provision of humanitarian assistance, while the TBC supplies the camps with food, shelter and essential services to maintain the quality of life for refugees.

"I'd like to thank the TBC for its consistent cooperation in providing care for refugees affected by the war in Myanmar," he said.

"The Interior Ministry is ready to support and work with TBC and relevant agencies to provide assistance according to humanitarian principles."

Mr Chettha said the ministry will also discuss these issues with other authorities, including the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the NSC, to address long-term solutions.

In another development, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said he met Jos Vandelaer, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) to Thailand, on Monday to discuss health challenges arising from the three-month suspension of financial support from the United States to the International Rescue Committee (IRC).

This suspension affects seven refugee camps in four Thai provinces, namely Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Tak and Mae Hong Son, Mr Somsak said.

The temporary halt, aimed at allowing the US to review its foreign policy, has increased the healthcare burden on Thailand's public health system, he said.

Mr Somsak said the WHO had expressed concerns about managing sanitation, disease outbreaks and the overall healthcare needs of refugees in the camps.

He said Thailand was also seeking the WHO's support to ensure continued healthcare for refugees, including a request for US$3 million (100.1 million baht) annually.

A source said temporary refugee camps along the Thai-Myanmar border have been overseen by the Interior Ministry, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and various non-governmental organisations (NGOs).