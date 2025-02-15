Calling time on ban 'not a disease risk'

The Ministry of Public Health said this week the government's policy to lift the sales ban on alcoholic beverages currently in place daily between 2pm and 5pm as well as on Buddhist holy days does not contradict the ministry's efforts to promote the prevention of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) as a national agenda item.

Speaking at a campaign against NCDs, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin said about 400,000 people, or 74% of all deaths in Thailand, result from NCDs, which include cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and chronic respiratory disease, per year.

NCDs also put a huge burden on the country's economic and social growth. Statistics from 2019 show the country faced over 1.6 trillion baht in economic losses due to diseases, while 1.39 billion baht was spent to treat them.

Mr Somsak said the ministry would submit NCD prevention measures as a national agenda item, which will require related agencies to work together to limit the growing number of patients.

According to the plan, the ministry will encourage people to reduce their sodium consumption, get more exercise, increase protein to strengthen muscle mass and consume good fats.

The ministry also plans to establish NCD clinics at all hospitals and a prevention centre in all districts as well as at the community level.

When asked whether the government's policy to promote alcohol consumption would have any negative impact on the ministry's goal of reducing the number of people living with NCDs, Mr Somsak said they were two separate issues.

"The government has a plan to promote tourism, and the move to expand alcohol sales does not mean Thai people will buy or drink more alcoholic beverages," he said.

"Lifting the ban on alcoholic beverage sales between 2pm and 5pm and on Buddhist holy days would be for the convenience of foreign tourists."

KrungSri Research found there were 2.7 billion litres of alcoholic beverages sold domestically in 2022.

Thai people are estimated to consume seven litres each per year on average.