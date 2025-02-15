Profits on Red, Purple lines

A sign promoting the 20-baht maximum fare is seen in front of Red Line commuter train at the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Bangkok. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Transport Ministry reported a 12.28% increase in profits for the Red and Purple lines after the 20-baht fare cap was introduced over a year ago.

The fare cap was rolled out in October 2023 on the Red and Purple lines to get more commuters to switch to public transport.

"Both lines reported a combined income of 49.91 million baht at the end of last year, an increase of 12.28% from the 44.45 million baht reported in the same period the previous year," said Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit.

Citing data from the Department of Rail Transport, he said that before the implementation of the 20-baht cap, the Red Line reported an income of 15.97 million baht. After the cap was introduced, earnings rose to 20.04 million baht last year, an increase of 25.48%. The number of passengers also increased by 24.88% to 1,027,458 last year.

The Red Line, run by the State Railway of Thailand, consists of two routes. The northern route connects Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to Rangsit, while the southern route connects the central station to Taling Chan in Thon Buri district.

The Purple Line, run by Mass Rapid Transit Authority, links Khlong Bang Phai station in Bang Phlat district with Tao Poon station in Bang Sue.

He said the income of the Purple Line went up from 28.48 million baht in 2023 to 29.87 million baht last year, an increase of 4.8%. The number of passengers increased by 4.89% to 2,026,981 passengers last year.

"Combined, the two electric train lines served a total of 3,054,439 passengers last year, an increase of 10.86% from the same period in 2023," he said.

Mr Suriya called the increase in passengers "a good sign" that showed the ministry's initiative to help reduce the cost of living in the capital is working.

"Furthermore, when the number of passengers goes up, profitability also increases, which means the government' won't have to pay as much in compensation [to the lines' operators] for operational losses," he said. The ministry is confident the policy will be expanded to other electric train lines by September of this year, he said.