Phuket pub boss charged with using Thai nominee

Immigration officers and local police arrest Donald Ray Mangiameli, an American national, at a pub in Phuket on Friday night. (Photo: Phuket Immigration Office)

PHUKET: An American man wanted for using a Thai nominee to run a business has been arrested at a pub in Muang district of this island province.

Phuket immigration officers and local police apprehended Donald Ray Mangiameli, 67, at Michelangelo’s Bar & Lounge on Takua Pa Road in tambon Talad Yai of Muang district at 9.10pm Friday, said the arresting team.

He was wanted on a warrant issued by the Phuket Provincial Court on Feb 13 for being a foreigner using a Thai national or juristic person to run a business in which Thai people were not ready to compete with foreign nationals, as stated in List 3 of the Foreign Business Act.

The suspect admitted to being the person named in the warrant and was handed over to police at the Muang district station for legal action.