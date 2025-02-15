Hunt for arsonists as Thap Lan wildfire spreads

Listen to this article

A wildfire has destroyed over 500 rai of forest at Thap Lan National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima. (Screenshot)

Efforts to combat a wildfire in Thap Lan National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima province have been ongoing since Friday, though authorities have faced challenges in fully extinguishing the flames.

Despite collaboration with volunteers, more than 60 firefighters and forest officials have managed to contain only some areas of the blaze on Kok Chang mountain, encountering difficult terrain including steep cliffs.

Assessments on Saturday morning showed that about 300 to 400 rai (118 to 158 acres) of forest, mainly dry vegetation, had been consumed by the fire. There were prior warnings regarding the potential for fire in this region, said Prawatsart Chanthep, head of Thap Lan National Park.

Initial investigations suggested that the wildfire was intentionally ignited, as it followed an unsuccessful attempt to start a fire on Thursday, which had burned 200 rai just one kilometre from the current site.

Authorities are focusing their investigation on illegal loggers as potential suspects, said Mr Prawatsart.

Thap Lan National Park covers an area of 1.4 million rai in four districts of Nakhon Ratchasima and one district in Prachin Buri.

On Monday, Nakhon Ratchasima authorities announced that the national park was being closed for three months, starting immediately, to clear the way for rangers and other agencies to fight forest fires.